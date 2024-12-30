FREE PODCAST 12/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Jeff Jarrett discusses New Japan Tokyo Dome with Jim Ross on commentary, Global Force Wrestling future, live callers (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-2-2015), Wade Keller interviewed Jeff Jarrett regarding Global Force Wrestling’s future, New Japan Tokyo Dome PPV with Jim Ross that upcoming weekend, and more with a mix of live calls and emails.

