VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Worlds Collide review plus analysis of build on Dynamite, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, ROH Final Battle (103 min.)

December 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • A review of the last two NXT TV shows
  • Thoughts on NXT’s 2024 and who likely will be called up in 2025
  • Reviews of the last two AEW Dynamites, the final two episodes of the AEW Rampage series, and Collision building up to Worlds End including the Continental Classic tournament
  • A review of the AEW Worlds End PPV
  • A review of ROH Final Battle
  • Reviews of the last two episodes of WWE Smackdown including speculation the last episode was booked by the worst of the NXT writing team, plus a review of last week’s Raw
  • Thoughts on the build to Raw on Netflix

