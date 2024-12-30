VIP AUDIO 12/30 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Worlds Collide review plus analysis of build on Dynamite, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, NXT, ROH Final Battle (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A review of the last two NXT TV shows

Thoughts on NXT’s 2024 and who likely will be called up in 2025

Reviews of the last two AEW Dynamites, the final two episodes of the AEW Rampage series, and Collision building up to Worlds End including the Continental Classic tournament

A review of the AEW Worlds End PPV

A review of ROH Final Battle

Reviews of the last two episodes of WWE Smackdown including speculation the last episode was booked by the worst of the NXT writing team, plus a review of last week’s Raw

Thoughts on the build to Raw on Netflix

