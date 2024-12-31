News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (12/31): Announced matches, location, how to watch

December 31, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. –  WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice
  • Ethan Page vs. Cedric Alexander
  • Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca
  • Gigi Dolin & Shotzi vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend – Triple Threat Tag Team match
  • Wes Lee & Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Andre Chase & Hank Walker & Tank Ledger – Six-Man Tag Team match
  • 2024 NXT Awards

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (12/10): Lindberg’s Live Report on Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee, Obi Femi and Giuilia address their Iron Survivor wins, Gigi Dolan & Tatum Paxley vs. Fatal Influence, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship, Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang for the NXT Tag Titles, Oba Femi vs. Axiom

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024