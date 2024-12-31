NXT PREVIEW (12/31): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice
- Ethan Page vs. Cedric Alexander
- Izzi Dame vs. Sol Ruca
- Gigi Dolin & Shotzi vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend – Triple Threat Tag Team match
- Wes Lee & Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. Andre Chase & Hank Walker & Tank Ledger – Six-Man Tag Team match
- 2024 NXT Awards
