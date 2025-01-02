VIP AUDIO 1/2 – Radican Worldwide w/Radican & Lansdell: Previews of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and NJPWxAEW Wrestle Dynasty, potential changing of the guard weekend with lineups full of established names vs. rising young talent (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for in-depth previews of the Jan. 4 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and Jan. 5 NJPWxAEW Wrestle Dynasty cards. They look at both cards, which feature several matches with established wrestlers facing rising talent, and the various possibilities of how they will play out over the course of the weekend. They also discuss the top matches on both shows including Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Shota Umino, Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd, and The Great-O-Khan & Mystery Partner vs. The Young Bucks for the vacant IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship. Download this show now!

