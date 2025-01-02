VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1904 (Jan. 2, 2025): AEW Worlds End PPV Report + Roundtable Reviews & Scores, Greg Parks presents Parksy Awards, Keller TV Reports, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch Newsletter #1904
Cover-dated January 2, 2025
LINK: 1904 PWTorch Newsletter PDF
–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS
–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR
SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features the AEW Worlds End PPV Report and PPV Roundtable Reviews & Scores… Greg Parks presents Parksy Awards… Keller’s TV Reports… More…
PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.