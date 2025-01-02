TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/2): Lilly’s report on 8-Knockout Tag Team match, Kushida vs. Austin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 2, 2025

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-An In Memory of Jax Dane graphic was shown.

-Video featuring highlights from Final Resolution.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-Jordynne Grace and her team were shown arriving earlier in the day.

-Joe Hendry came to the ring for a promo. Fans chanted “We believe!” Hendry talked about becoming the new TNA World Champion. Ryan Nemeth interrupted and got in the ring. He was greeted with “You suck” chants. He said that Hendry whines every week and that he is tarnishing Nic Nemeth’s reputation. Nemeth got the “What?” treatment. He said that Hendry wasn’t a hero or main eventer, but he was a mid-carder and a backstabber.

Nemeth said that no one can trust Hendry. Fans chanted “We believe!” Hendry said he would tell a little personal story. He talked about being on the road and he went to the doctor because he was having trouble sleeping. The doctor advised him to watch the Ryan Nemeth comedy special. Hendry said he watched it and fell right asleep. He told Nemeth he had business to attend to.

Nemeth said he was taking on Rhino tonight and would send him back to Man-Beast Island. Hendry said they should give the people what they want and have the match right now. Rhino came out for the match. [c]

(1) RHINO vs. RYAN NEMETH

Rhino had the early advantage with chops. Nemeth made a comeback but missed an elbow drop. Rhino gave Nemeth a TKO. Rhino hit Nemeth with a chair that was brought in the ring. The referee called for a DQ.

WINNER: Ryan Nemeth by DQ in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: According to reports, this was Rhino’s last appearance with TNA.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace about Tessa Blanchard attacking her at Final Resolution. Grace said this was about respect. She talked about Tessa taking her ball and leaving TNA. Grace talked about how she represented the company, even during the pandemic. She said she would be in the main event tonight. She warned Tessa that she isn’t the same person who was there when Tessa was in TNA before. She said she would give Tessa the warm greeting she deserved. [c]

-The Rascalz but a backstage promo about winning the TNA Tag Team Titles. They challenged the Hardys. The Hardys showed up and complimented the Rascalz. Matt said the Rascalz reminded them of the Hardys. Matt said they could wrestle at Genesis. He warned that nothing stops the Hardy train. They all shook hands and agreed to fight in Dallas.

(2) KUSHIDA vs. ACE AUSTIN

Kushida took Ace to the mat early. Ace did a dive to the floor on Kushida. Kushida pulled Ace to the apron by his arm and continued to work on his arm. [c]

Kushida continued to have the upper hand. They traded strikes. Ace got a two count after a powerbomb. Kushida caught Ace with a dropkick and a palm strike. Kushida got a two count after another palm strike. Ace caught Kushida with a kick from the ropes. They battled back and forth. Kushida gave Ace an armlock from the top rope. Ace gave Kushida a spin kick and followed with The Fold for the pin.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 15:00.

Ace got on the mic after the match. Fans chanted for him. He said everyone loves Chris Bey. He thanked the fans for sticking with him and for supporting Bey. He said that every day Bey fights for a normal life and Ace fights for him. He said he talked with Bey before he went into surgery and Bey told Ace he had to go on a singles run and win the big one. Ace said it’s time he wins the top title. He declared that he wants Nic Nemeth and the World Title.

Moose’s music interrupted and he walked to the stage. He said that Ace didn’t mention his name. Moose got in the ring. He said the X Division Title is the flagship title of TNA and without it, TNA wouldn’t be the hottest league in wrestling. Moose said he had the top title in TNA. He said Ace was scared of him, and he encouraged Ace to go after Nemeth. Moose started to talk about Chris Bey, but Ace cut him off and said to keep Bey’s name out of his mouth. Ace talked about his accomplishments. He challenged Moose to a match right now.

Santino Marella interrupted and walked to the stage. Santino said this wasn’t the time and place for the match. He said Ace was on fire and he was undeniable. He made the title match for Genesis.

(D.L.’s Take: Continuing the theme, according to reports, this may have been Kushida’s last appearance in TNA as well. Austin’s solo push continues, and it looks like he’ll be featured in the X Division. The match itself was really good, especially the last few minutes.)

-Eric Young, Steve Maclin, and Johnathan Gresham backstage promo. Young told Maclin to trust him. Young asked Gresham what was next. The System walked in and started talking about regaining the tag team titles. A brawl started.

-Jordynne Grace was shown sitting in a chair backstage, waiting for Tessa Blanchard to show up. [c]

-TNA Moment of the Week: A flashback match of the Hardys vs. DCC vs. Decay from 2017 in the six-sided ring.

-Ryan Nemeth was being treated backstage. He complained that Nic Nemeth would be upset. Nic showed up. Ryan complained about Rhino hitting him with a chair. Rhino, Santino, and Hendry showed up. Santino made a match for next week with Rhino and Hendry vs. the Nemeth brothers.

(D.L.’s Take: This just in — we’re getting another Rhino appearance.)

-Mike Santana walked through the crowd and got in the ring for a promo. He talked about Final Resolution and being disappointed that he didn’t get the title shot. He talked about the obstacles he has overcome. He was interrupted by Josh Alexander and the Northern Armory. They all got in the ring.

Alexander talked about the history between he and Santana. He said that Santana had heart. He said he might not be the wrestler he is today if it wasn’t for the LAX vs. The North matches. He said that the North sent Santana packing. He said that Santana left, did nothing, and never won any titles. He talked about all he had accomplished. He said as long as he’s in TNA, Santana will never be “the guy.”

The Northern Armory went to leave, but Santana told them not to leave just yet. Santana said that Alexander did become the man. Santana questioned if it was because he had kissed up to management. Santana said he could beat all three of them and challenged them to a match next week. He said he would prove everything he said he was and he would see them next week.

-Jordynne was still sitting at the arena entrance. Her tag team partners told her it was time for their match. They all left, and Santino brought in security to watch the entrance. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian backstage promo. He said he would be plotting to take the right opportunity to cash in his title match. He stopped Leon Slater and said he had “it.” He said that Slater could never be a king, but he could be a prince. He offered to be Slater’s coach. Slater seemed receptive. Frankie said that Slater could carry his trophy for him. Slater politely declined and said he was here to create his own legacy. Frankie said “Oh, you’re one of those.” Slater said when he got the chance, he would surpass Frankie. Slater left. JDC stepped in and told Frankie that he hoped Slater’s demons didn’t get the best of him. He thought of nicknames for Slater like “The Future” but decided that would never get over.

-Nic Nemeth walked to the stage and talked about Joe Hendry facing him in the upcoming title match at Genesis. He said he believed in Hendry. He brought up that he beat Hendry in their previous match. He said he was proud of Hendry. He said it was an honor to represent TNA as the champion. Fans chanted “You deserve it!” Nic said that Genesis would be a special night. He said he would steal the show and keep the title. He talked about the tag team match next week. Fans booed the mention of Ryan Nemeth, who walked to the stage.

Ryan got on the mic and said Hendry was a snake and was not Nic’s friend. He complained about Rhino hitting him with a chair. Fans chanted “You deserved it!” He told the fans that Nic deserves more respect. He said next week they would show everyone that the name Nemeth is synonymous with greatness. Nic left the stage. Ryan said Nic was upset because of the fans.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Genesis. They cut away to show that the security guard at the entrance had been attacked.

-The wrestlers for the main event did their ring entrances. [c]

(3) MASHA SLAMOVICH & JORDYNNE GRACE & DANI LUNA & JODY THREAT vs. ROSEMARY & TASHA STEELZ & ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE

Masha and Tasha started the match and traded punches. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Masha’s team suplexed Rosemary’s team. Spitfire did dives to the outside. [c]

Spitfire double teamed Heather. The Elegances got offense on Jody. [c]

The heels continued to get heat on Jody. Jody battled back, suplexed Rosemary, and finally made the tag to Grace. Grace got a two count on Ash. Tasha splashed Grace to break up another pin attempt. Masha tagged in and hit a series of moves on Tasha. All eight wrestlers took turns trading moves. Spitfire paired off with the Elegances on the outside. Masha caught Tasha with a kick and got the pin.

WINNERS: Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace & Dani Luna & Jody Threat in 22:00.

As the babyfaces celebrated, Tessa Blanchard attacked Grace from behind. Rosemary spit mist in Masha’s eyes. Blanchard and Grace fought backstage. Tessa dragged Grace down the ramp and out of the building. She declared she was taking her locker room back and pulled down a door to shut Grace out.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a talk-heavy edition of the show, with lots of promo segments and only three matches. They did an effective job of building up their next big event, Genesis, which takes place in three weeks. An emphasis was placed on the World Title match and the X Division Title. And they made a big deal of (the polarizing) Tessa Blanchard. A good show overall.