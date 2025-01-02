FREE PODCAST 1/2 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Keller & Caldwell talk Raw, Bret, TNA, Hall of Fame, more + Bonus 2007 Interview with Nora Greenwald on Lita retirement (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to another early episode of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-11-2010). Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s James Caldwell for 60 minutes of live radio with phone calls on a variety of subjects including thoughts on Raw, Bret Hart, Impact, Vince Russo, TNA Impact, the hall of Fame, and more. We had a record number of callers packed into the 60 minute show, plus chat room interaction.
Then in a bonus segment from just over 18 years ago, Nora Greenwald (a/k/a Molly Holly) joined Wade to react to Lita announcing her retirement, thoughts on her impact on pro wrestling, and other related topics.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.