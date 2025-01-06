30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (12/19/1994): King’s Court with Lawler interviewing Bob Backlund, IRS vs. Luger, plus Smoking Gunns, Bushwackers, Neidhart, Jarrett

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 24, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #313 )

-Shawn Michaels & Vince McMahon introduced the program…

(1) I.R.S. (w/Tatanka, Ted DiBiase) beat Lex Luger via countout. The match ended when Luger was counted out for chasing the Druid at ringside because the Druid grabbed his leg during the match. Luger dehooded the Druid revealing Tatanka…

-A short clip aired of The Bushwackers and Howard Finkle eating sardines. The Wackers rubbed sardines on Finkle’s scalp at the end of the skit…

-A clip aired of Jeff Jarrett in Las Vegas…

(2) The Smoking Gunns beat Chris Avery & Roy Raymond during which McMahon said one of the Gunns went to college on a rodeo scholarship…

-Tatanka-British Bulldog was promo’d as next week’s Raw main event…

-On “King’s Court,” Jerry Lawler interviewed Bob Backlund. Backlund did his usual psycho vocabulary interview. When he mentioned Diesel by his real name, Kevin Nash, Shawn Michaels asked McMahon if he heard that and knew he was referring to. McMahon said he did, although neither got specific. Michaels said he taught Backlund all about Diesel. By the end of Backlund’s intense interview, Lawler was left speechless as Backlund returned to the locker rooms…

(4) Bob Holly beat Chris Kanyon…

-Todd Pettengill announced that the Rumble this year will only have one minute intervals between entrants (down from two) which will cut the Rumble’s time duration in half, take away most of the drama and intrigue of seeing unique match-ups because they’ll be too short, and overall seriously damage one of the WWF’s showcase matches of the year. Nonetheless, by WWF logic, the rule changes make this “the most exciting Rumble ever”…

(3) The Bushwackers beat Well Dunn after which Howard Finkle ripped off Harvey Wippleman’s pants revealing his white briefs… Mabel sat on Santa Clause…

(4) Jim Neidhart beat Nick Barbarry…

Read the full PWTorch Newsletter from 30 years ago this week. Visit the PWTorch VIP Membership info and sign-up page. Become a subscriber, enjoy tons of exclusive benefits, 35+ year library, ad-free podcasts, weekly newsletter with exclusive articles, VIP podcast RSS feed, more.

CLICK HERE FOR VIP INFO

So, what else was the PWTorch Newsletter reporting 30 years ago this week? Listen to Patrick Moynahan & Alex McDonald discuss it in detail in their latest “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast.” CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (12/17/1994): King’s Court with I.R.S., Bob Backlund vs. Doink, plus Aldo Montoya, Jeff Jarrett, Shawn Michaels, Santa Claus

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Mustafa Ali on late changes to his planned WWE Money in the Bank and NXT North American Championship wins, being eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Nia Jax