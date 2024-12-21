SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 17, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #312 )

The show opened with promos by Bob Backlund and Doink each previewing their match against each other on Raw…

(1) Bob Backlund defeated Doink about 17 minutes into the show…

Raw co-host Shawn Michaels showed a clip of his computer character defeated Diesel’s character on the Raw video game for Sega. Vince McMahon then promoted the new video tape featuring secrets of how to play the video game.

Upon returning from a commercial break, McMahon announced that Raw is sponsored by Sega’s competitor, Nintendo…

A promo aired of Jeff Jarrett in Las Vegas…

On “King’s Court,” Jerry Lawler interviewed Irwin R. Schister who talked about his series against Undertaker. I.R.S. also promo’s his match against Lex Luger scheduled for next week on Raw. He said that because Luger stuck his nose in his business previously on Raw during his match with Adam Bomb, he would have a surprise for Luger next week. He said his Druid would be a friend of his, but an enemy of Luger’s…

(2) Razor Ramon won a squash…

Footage aired of WWF Mania celebrating it’s 100th episode anniversary…

(3) “Man-o-War” Aldo Montoya won a squash…

(4) King Kong Bundy won a squash…

As McMahon and Michaels promo’d next week’s Raw main events of I.R.S. vs. Luger and Harvey Wippleman & Well Dunn vs. Howard Finkel & The Bushwackers, Santa Claus came out. Michaels got excited, saying he hasn’t gotten gifts from Santo the last few years, but he’s been good so he was going to get everything he asked for. In the end, though, Santa gave Michaels a souvenir title belt–the women’s title belt. The show then went off the air…

Final Thoughts: Overall, a relatively weak edition of Raw, especially since live shows are usually better. Michaels was good on color…

