WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Did WWE get it right when listing the Best Debuts and Returns of 2024

By Josh Prost, PWTorch contributor

December 21, 2024

Whenever a new year rolls around, it creates a lot of excitement for WWE. There’s the Royal Rumble, the Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania all in the first four months of the year. But another thing that gets fans excited are the prospects of rosters switching up.

Some people return from injury, while others return to the company after years away. Sometimes wrestlers debut who have never been in a WWE ring before. Whatever the case is, the prospect of someone new popping up gets people happy.

The WWE YouTube channel posted a compilation of all of the debuts and returns that happened this year. At over an hour long, there are a lot of moments for fans to get excited about in this video.

This was an excellent video showcasing how much change a wrestling company goes through in a given year. One of the best things about WWE is the fact that there are no weeks oﬀ. With 52 weeks of television plus premium live events, there are a lot of opportunities for change and something new every week.

Something I enjoyed about this video is the variety of debuts that happened this year. Some of them, such as Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend and the Motor City Machine Guns, made their presence known by winning their first match on the main roster. Others, such as Jacob Fatu and Shinsuke Nakamura, used an attack on a wrestler to announce their arrival. But some opted to simply walk out into the spotlight, as Giulia and The Rock did. There are a ton of ways to debut and have a wrestler return, with a variety of tactics shown to get the audience’s attention.

Overall, this was a good video that showed how invested fans are when someone makes their debut or returns to WWE after time away. Lots of cheers and screams were heard, which indicates passion and the fact that the audience cares for a specific wrestler.

One of the best things WWE has done this year is immediately make a debuting or returning wrestler seem like a big deal. Given the success of the people that were featured in the video over the course of the year shows that they want the fans to care.

With WWE’s first show on Netflix coming up on Jan. 6, a lot of speculation has been running wild regarding who could debut for the company and who could be returning on that day. If they manage to have a lot of new faces on the show, there’s a good chance that next year’s compilation will get off to a great start.

December 21, 2024

