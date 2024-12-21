WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (12/20): The Grayson Waller Effect with Braun Strowman, Naomi & Belair vs. Jax & LeRae, McIntyre addresses New Bloodline, Gargano vs. Shelley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It wasn’t a go-home show for a big PLE, nor was it a showcase of the hottest talent taking the biggest bumps. It was a pre-recorded show leading up to a massive holiday week, but even in its status as ‘less-than’ a live show, it still advanced stories and had some bright spots of in-ring work. It could have been better, but it could have been much worse. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve missed!

HITS

The Bloodline Gets a Scottish Twist

Solo Sikoa continues to grow on the microphone as he zeroes in on what his Tribal Chief will look, sound, and act like. And as he’s grown, it’s easier to take his leadership of the Bloodline seriously. Now, standing in the ring with Drew McIntyre, we see that he still has some growth left to do, but the raw material is there for him to grow into a menacing and fear-inducing heel.

I was surprised to see McIntyre standing in the ring with the man who cost him the title in Scotland a few years ago, but his rationale made sense. He is willing to set aside his problems with Solo in order to take down the real boss, Roman Reigns. As long as WWE remains consistent in their character motivations and has McIntyre close his loop of vengeance down the road, I’m okay with his involvement here.

The match that followed, with LA Knight teaming with Apollo Crews and Andrade was a fun way to begin, but I can’t help but fear that Andrade and Crews are nothing more than set dressing in this larger story, and I’d rather their own journeys take precedent. Perhaps with the move to 3 hours, we can see these mid-card wrestlers flourish.

Gargano v. Shelley

A fun match that promised more to come, Johnny Gargano and Alex Shelley told a deeply human story: a student resents his master and desires to ascend victoriously. And while Gargano got the pin, it was just the first battle in a longer war.

I enjoyed seeing these two men in a singles match, and perhaps we will get Tommaso Champa vs. Chris Sabin, too. These stories are rich and present a canvas upon which to tell stories that resonate with the human experience.

Naomi Gets the Gold

Finally, Naomi holds up the gold. Finally! But at what cost? I’m still convinced Naomi was the one who put Jade Cargill out of commission, and there will be a reckoning to come. The match was good, nothing spectacular.

There were a few botches, yet the energy of the match covered any flaws in the performance. If indeed it was Naomi who sidelined Jade, she needs to bulk up before Jade returns because I’m not sure Naomi stands a chance against the power of the storm!

MISSES

Carmelo Hayes and the Grayson Waller Effect

Easily the worst segment on Smackdown in weeks, I kept thinking to myself, “Who is this for?” Really, does anybody look forward to The Grayson Waller Effect? I imagine Waller himself only cares for it because it gives him TV time and not because of the content. The whole segment fell flat, with Braun Strowman’s Santa Claus appearing uninterested and uninspired. Carmelo Hayes’s continuing a feud with Strowman gave WWE a solid match on TV, but it inspired nothing.

It didn’t entice me to care about Hayes’s feud, nor do I think segments like these help anybody involved. I see the story they are telling with Hayes, as the trope of a cocky upstart getting humbled is another universally human story that still has mileage. But I hope the next chapter of the story feels more consequential and meaningful. Side note: how bad did you feel for Austin Theory, who didn’t even haves his own chair?