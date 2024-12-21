WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (12/16): Seth Rollins-CM Punk exchange, Breakker vs. Kaiser, Balor & McDonagh vs. War Raiders for tag titles, New Day playing new characters beautifully, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins promo(s): Hit

I like how neither man is being singled out as the heel in the early part of this feud. Some lines from both come close, but the majority of the stuff said middle of the road, which I think will be lead to seeing the unbiased reactions of the fans towards both men when they do eventually meet.

Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Hit

This match was a blast. Kaiser continues to be a bigger star, even in his losses and sometimes it’s hard to see Breakker as someone early in his career. The guy is sharp with his moves and I can’t think of one bad match that he’s had on either NXT or the main roster.

New Day: Hit

They went from almost channel-changing to one of my favorite parts of Raw. Love, love, love their new direction. Just fun stuff and they’re playing it beautifully.

Kayden Carter vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark: Miss

Nothing about this match captured my attention. Many parts came across as sloppy. Only positive is that a member PFC actually won a match…

Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh vs. The War Raiders: Hit

First off: I loved their earlier promo, reflecting on their multiple injuries and the effect that they had on their personal lives. Good for them having this run with the titles (I seem to recall them having one in their Viking days, but I could be wrong). The Balor/McDonagh run was pretty bland (it was even mentioned on commentary how little they had defended them).