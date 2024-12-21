FREE PODCAST 12/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado & Jason Australia discuss futures of KO and Cody, Punk’s role in WrestleMania, the art of gift giving, more (103 min.)

News Ticker

December 21, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jason Australia Acknowledge:

  • The art of gift giving.
  • Is Cody heading into dangerous waters?
  • Fans cheer those that entertain the most.
  • The futures of K.O. and Cody.
  • What’s Punk’s role in WrestleMania?
  • More early booking WrestleMania.
  • Heyman x Roman.
  • The New Day.
  • Dividing the rosters.
  • Javier continues shilling for tag team wrestling.
  • Then he shills harder.
  • WWE on Netflix.
  • A New Dangerous Alliance???
  • And more…

