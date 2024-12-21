FREE PODCAST 12/21 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Keller & McNeill look at 2009 year-end awards and Keller & Mitchell preview first Raw vs. TNA Impact debut Monday battle (194 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to episodes 2 and 3 of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (12-28-2009 & 1-4-2009). In the first episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to discuss who deserves to win 2009 year-end awards. Then a few days later, Wade was joined by PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell to preview the first Monday night head-to-head battle of WWE Raw vs. TNA Nitro with all kinds of rumors and expectations and speculation.

