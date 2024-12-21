FREE PODCAST 12/21 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-18-2019) Keller & Parks evaluate first three months of Dynamite and look ahead to 2020, live callers, mailbag (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-18-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist and podcaster Greg Parks to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions talking Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy, SCU vs. Young Bucks, Kenny Omega-Hangman Page tension, Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker, and more, plus assessing the first three months of AEW and looking ahead to 2020, strengths and weaknesses so far, what to clean up and improve upon next year, and a list of how talent is being utilized (or underutilized) and what key storylines are carrying over to the new year. Plus, who do you want to recruit you among the four factions in AEW looking to add members?

