FREE PODCAST 12/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell discuss with callers Punk’s combative interview with TSN in Canada, Reigns’s continued push, Christmas-themed Raw, Ziggler’s possible bigger push, more (146 min.)

December 22, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (12-23-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed with callers C.M. Punk’s tense interview with TSN in Canada, Roman Reigns’s continued push, Christmas-themed Raw, Dolph Ziggler’s possible bigger push, and much more.

