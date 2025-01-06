30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (12/26/1994): Undertaker vs. Brooklyn Brawler, Tatanka vs. British Bulldog, King’s Court with Diesel, plus Godwinn debut, Bret Hart promo, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 26, 1994

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #314 )

-Vince McMahon previewed Raw by saying it would feature Undertaker’s first appearance on Raw in three months…

-Shawn Michaels interviewed Ted DiBiase at the open regarding his man Tatanka’s match against British Bulldog…

(1) Tatanka vs. Bulldog ended in a brawl. DiBiase pulled down the top rope causing Bulldog to fall over it. Lex Luger came to ringside to offset DiBiase. Bam Bam Bigelow then came to the ring and attacked Luger. A four-way developed. Later in the program, DiBiase angrily and reluctantly accepted a challenge for Tatanka & Bigelow to face Luger & Tatanka next week on Raw…

-During a Royal Rumble Update, a Bret Hart promo aired. Hart wore the Calgary Hitmen pink and black hockey jersey. He spoke about spending the first Christmas with his family in ten years. He said at Rumble he would prove he was still the best of the New Generation…

(2) Henry Godwinn made his Raw debut and squashed Mike Kourey…

-Video highlight clips of Hakushi (bless you) aired from his syndication bouts…

-On “King’s Court,” Lawler had Diesel as a guest. Lawler, though, did all of the talking. Lawler said Michaels should be champion right now. Eventually Diesel interrupted him, told him to be quiet, threw Lawler from the ring, and wore his crown…

-Highlights aired of The Heavenly Bodies beating The Bushwackers…

(3) Kwang squashed Rick Meyers… A clip aired previewing Komma’s debut…

(4) Undertaker squashed Brooklyn Brawler. The show ended with I.R.S. and his Druids approaching the ring…

Strong Point: Set-up for next week’s main event.

Weak Point: DiBiase’s acting remains unconvincing…

