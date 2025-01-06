WWE RAW RESULTS (1/6): Keller’s report Netflix debut with Reigns vs. Solo, Morgan vs. Ripley, Punk vs. Seth, Drew vs. Jey Uso, John Cena, Logan Paul

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JANUARY 6, 2025

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. AT INTUIT DOME

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX

BY WADE KELLER, EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 17,003 tickets were distributed. The arena has a capacity of 17,927,spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-I got a message as I pushed play that my membership now includes live programming supported by ads.

-They opened with a aerial view of Intuit Dome and then a shot of the lobby with a lot going on. Then they showed Seth Rollins arriving, followed by C.M. Punk, The Judgment Day, and Rhea Ripley.

-They cut live to the arena as Michael Cole said over 17,000 fans were on hand. He introduced Raw “for the first time, on Netflix!”

-They showed the a four-wided gigantic screen surrounding the ring as Paul Levesque narrated an introductory video showing iconic moments in WWE’s past including Bruno Sammartino, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, THe Rock, DX with Mike Tyson, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Batixtas, Goldberg, Ronda Rousey, The Bloodline, Shawn Michaels, Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, Liv Mrgan, Kane, New Day, Eddie Guerrero, Undertaker, John Cena, among many others, ending with Andre the Giant.

The cloth video screens dropped and Levesque was standing in the ring. Fans chanted, “Triple H! Triple H!” He touted the 17,000-plus sellout. He told the fans they were being seen and heard by the entire globe. “Show them who you are!” he said. “Tell them that this is the WWE and we louder than anything you have ever seen before.”

-The Rock’s entrance theme played and the crowd erupted in cheers. He carried his People’s Championship belt over his shoulders as he looked around. Cole said that belt was given to him by the widow of Muhammad Ali. He pointed at goosebumps on his forearm. They didn’t have a giant screen set-up so that they could sell tickets all around the arena bowl, so he walked out of a door from a wide but roughly 10 foot tall video call. McAfee touted Rock’s celebrity status as he circled the ring. Cole and McAfee stood and shook his hand at the announce desk.

Advertised Matches & Appearances