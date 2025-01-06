VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #841 (January 1, 2005): Torch 2004 MVP, Best Wrestler, Heel, Babyface, TV Show, plus Powell on Stephanie-Heyman relationship, McNeill on potential WCW Reunion PPV, RVD skips Iraq

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #841 cover-dated January 1, 2005: This week’s issue includes: The Top Five Stories of the Week… WWE Newswire with the latest on Hulk Hogan, Rock, Steve Austin, Mick Foley, why Rob Van Dam didn’t go to Iraq and how he delivered the news, Samoa Joe’s WWE status, the restructuring of the Creative Team process, even more on Brock Lesnar’s status, the 2005 PPV schedule, Rick Steamboat’s WWE message for ROH wrestlers, and more… TNA Newswire and ROH Newswire… Pat McNeill’s Feature Column taking a look at a potential WCW Reunion PPV (you can just imagine)…. Jason Powell looks at Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman – the games and the consequences of their relationship… Wade Keller’s End Notes with a pet peeve, thumbs down to Michael Cole, and more… The first part of the 17th Annual Torch Year-End Awards including MVP of the Year, Best Wrestler of the Year, Best Babyfaces, Best Heel, and Best TV Show. The winners are announced along with four runners up, plus a list of picks and comments on each category from Bruce Mitchell, Jason Powell, Pat McNeill, James Guttman, and Wade Keller…

