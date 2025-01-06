VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #842 (January 8, 2005): McNeill’s 2004 Timeline, Torch Awards on Best Match, Rising Star, Feud, PPV, Team, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #842 cover-dated January 8, 2005: This week’s issue includes the second part of the 17th Annual Torch Year-End Awards including Best Match, Best Feud, Best PPV, Rising Star, and Best Tag Team. The winners are announced along with four runners up, plus a list of picks and comments on each category from Bruce Mitchell, Jason Powell, Pat McNeill, James Guttman, and Wade Keller. Also, Pat McNeill’s fifth annual 2004 Timeline titled “The Year of Family Values.” Also, the WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, Raw’s Big Story, Smackdown’s Big Story, the Weekly Schedule, and more…

