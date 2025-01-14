VIP AUDIO 1/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Penta’s debut on Raw, Raw on Netflix week two thoughts, Omega’s return, Mox-Jericho alliance, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dominik babyface potential, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss key happenings from the past week including the following:
- Penta’s debut on Raw and the upside for him and if the strengths of what he did on Monday should cause a recalibration of how he’s utilized
- Overall vibes of Raw on Netflix on week two compared to week one and if they’ve found a good format for going forward
- Thoughts on Raw last night including Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk, Gunther-Jey Uso, Miz and Karrion Kross, and more.
- Is Dominik Mysterio the next breakout babyface?
- The alliance now with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho and what it says about the state of the Death Riders
- The Powerhouse Hobbs dilemma
- Harley Cameron’s standout segments taking advantage of the time she’s been given
- Tony Khan giving leeway to Darby to go train to claim Mt. Everest
- Kenny Omega’s return promo last week which leads into a discussion on the problems with the incentive system within AEW for well-paid star wrestlers to care enough to see storylines through and expand their fanbase.
- The state of the Young Bucks role in AEW being absent so long
- Some talk about Malakai Black, Rey Fenix, and Miro
- Vince McMahon commenting on his legal issues
