VIP AUDIO 1/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Penta’s debut on Raw, Raw on Netflix week two thoughts, Omega’s return, Mox-Jericho alliance, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dominik babyface potential, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss key happenings from the past week including the following:

Penta’s debut on Raw and the upside for him and if the strengths of what he did on Monday should cause a recalibration of how he’s utilized

Overall vibes of Raw on Netflix on week two compared to week one and if they’ve found a good format for going forward

Thoughts on Raw last night including Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk, Gunther-Jey Uso, Miz and Karrion Kross, and more.

Is Dominik Mysterio the next breakout babyface?

The alliance now with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho and what it says about the state of the Death Riders

The Powerhouse Hobbs dilemma

Harley Cameron’s standout segments taking advantage of the time she’s been given

Tony Khan giving leeway to Darby to go train to claim Mt. Everest

Kenny Omega’s return promo last week which leads into a discussion on the problems with the incentive system within AEW for well-paid star wrestlers to care enough to see storylines through and expand their fanbase.

The state of the Young Bucks role in AEW being absent so long

Some talk about Malakai Black, Rey Fenix, and Miro

Vince McMahon commenting on his legal issues

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO