VIP AUDIO 1/14 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Penta’s debut on Raw, Raw on Netflix week two thoughts, Omega’s return, Mox-Jericho alliance, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dominik babyface potential, more (110 min.)

January 14, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss key happenings from the past week including the following:

  • Penta’s debut on Raw and the upside for him and if the strengths of what he did on Monday should cause a recalibration of how he’s utilized
  • Overall vibes of Raw on Netflix on week two compared to week one and if they’ve found a good format for going forward
  • Thoughts on Raw last night including Drew McIntyre-Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk, Gunther-Jey Uso, Miz and Karrion Kross, and more.
  • Is Dominik Mysterio the next breakout babyface?
  • The alliance now with Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho and what it says about the state of the Death Riders
  • The Powerhouse Hobbs dilemma
  • Harley Cameron’s standout segments taking advantage of the time she’s been given
  • Tony Khan giving leeway to Darby to go train to claim Mt. Everest
  • Kenny Omega’s return promo last week which leads into a discussion on the problems with the incentive system within AEW for well-paid star wrestlers to care enough to see storylines through and expand their fanbase.
  • The state of the Young Bucks role in AEW being absent so long
  • Some talk about Malakai Black, Rey Fenix, and Miro
  • Vince McMahon commenting on his legal issues

