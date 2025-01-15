VIP AUDIO 1/15 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-14-2007): Latest Samoa Joe-Kurt Angle feud development, James Mitchell’s standout promo, X Division angst, horrible editing of Team 3D, LAX burial (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to James Caldwell and Mike Roe discussing that week’s TNA happenings including a preview of the TNA Final Resolution PPV, Jim Mitchell’s knock-out promo, how Samoa Joe’s promos match up against Mitchell’s, the build up for the PPV, Abyss looking like a legit NWA champion for the first time, Sting being gullible as usual, the ridiculous use of TV time on Team 3D and VKM, the ridiculous lack of build up for LAX and the X Division Title match, who wins Joe-Angle III, future PPV main events, and much more!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO