FREE PODCAST 2/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Mike & Andrew review Dynamite, discuss Impact Wrestling news, answer listener mail (104 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast’s “All Elite Aftershow.” Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek began by talking some Impact Wrestling news, and then they hit on AEW news and take listener emails (which mostly make fun of Mike because Tom Brady won the Super Bowl). After that, they examine the latest episode of Dynamite.

