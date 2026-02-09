FREE PODCAST 2/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania, Sting speculation, Daniel Bryan, Top Ten WWE Misses of 2010, PPV piracy crackdown, cryptic video (188 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 2 and 3, 2011.

On the Feb. 2, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discuss with live callers a possible Undertaker-Sting match at WrestleMania, whether Sting will end up in TNA, “they” reveal on Thursday’s Impact (non-spoiler discussion), WrestleMania 27 possible main events, hypothetical Kevin Nash Mania match, federal government’s PPV piracy crack down, Miz-Morrison as a possible WrestleMania match, McNeill’s Live Events Center, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they dip into the McNeill Mailbag for questions on historical TNA heel stables, historical falls from grace for top stars, Bobby Heenan, and much more.

Then on the Feb. 3, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and columnist Greg Parks take phone calls on a variety of topics including more on WrestleMania’s possibilities, Sting speculation, Daniel Bryan, Money in the Bank, and more. Plus at PWTorch Livecast callers also MMA fans? And in the VIP Aftershow, a review of a strong Smackdown last week and a review of the Top Ten WWE Misses of 2010 from Jon Mezzera’s newsletter article.

