FREE PODCAST 3/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #376 (3-2-96) including Ultimate Warrior returning, Razor Ramon gives notice and gets suspended, is Diesel next, WrestleMania XII card, more (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #376 of the PWTorch including Ultimate Warrior officially coming back at WrestleMania, Razor gives his notice then gets suspended, Diesel may be on his way to WCW as well, full WrestleMania XII and WCW Uncensored cards, and much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

