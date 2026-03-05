FREE PODCAST 3/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Bryan beats Uso to earn Universal Title match, has Edge lost all momentum, Murphy, Apollo, Reginald, AEW Mystery Star talk (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (3-5-2021), PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Nick Barbati to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Daniel Bryan beats Jey Uso to earn Universal Title match, Murphy returns and loses to Cesaro, Apollo Crews calls out Big E, Reginald rejected by two woman and admired by another, and more, plus some AEW Mystery Star talk.
