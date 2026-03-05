News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AJ Styles potential AEW impact, Punk-Reigns, Vince sticking with WrestleMania name, Lynch, Drew-COVID, Paramount-WBD, NXT booking, more (99 min.)

March 5, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • A.J. Styles potential impact in AEW
  • Comparing Todd’s name to Wade’s name
  • Drew McIntyre’s view of what happened to his WWE role during COVID era
  • Top matches to go back and watch in a Time Machine pre-1970
  • Is Becky Lynch hurting her legacy with current role?
  • Why did Vince McMahon stick with “wrestle” in the name of WrestleMania?
  • Could WrestleMania 43 be forced to move next year due to Operation Epstein Fury?
  • What’s going on with Jade Cargill?
  • Wouldn’t it be worth it to WWE to lose some money on house shows to give wrestler more reps?
  • Difference between C.M. Punk’s material and Roman Reigns’s material when they stray outside of strict storylines in promos
  • NBA tanking and the NBA 65 game rule
  • Thoughts on subtle part of Ricky Saints-Ethan Page segment
  • Todd’s favorite board games
  • Is Shawn Stasiak a bit of a parallel to the Danhausen debut?
  • Thoughts on Cody Rhodes’s run on top and Sami Zayn’s future in the WWE Title picture
  • Elimination Chamber top ten moments
  • Top crime-focused movies
  • The best use of The Dogs faction members in AEW
  • Who could actually benefit from being under the tutelage of Randy Orton?
  • Is bloom off the rose of Paul Levesque’s booking with a recent string of events, or does he deserve grace due to injuries?
  • How will AEW be affected by the Paramount-WBD merger possibility?
  • Is NXT the worst booked show these days with the worst champions?
  • Why do some people think TKO is going to meddle in WWE booking matters?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025