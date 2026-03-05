VIP PODCAST 3/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AJ Styles potential AEW impact, Punk-Reigns, Vince sticking with WrestleMania name, Lynch, Drew-COVID, Paramount-WBD, NXT booking, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- A.J. Styles potential impact in AEW
- Comparing Todd’s name to Wade’s name
- Drew McIntyre’s view of what happened to his WWE role during COVID era
- Top matches to go back and watch in a Time Machine pre-1970
- Is Becky Lynch hurting her legacy with current role?
- Why did Vince McMahon stick with “wrestle” in the name of WrestleMania?
- Could WrestleMania 43 be forced to move next year due to Operation Epstein Fury?
- What’s going on with Jade Cargill?
- Wouldn’t it be worth it to WWE to lose some money on house shows to give wrestler more reps?
- Difference between C.M. Punk’s material and Roman Reigns’s material when they stray outside of strict storylines in promos
- NBA tanking and the NBA 65 game rule
- Thoughts on subtle part of Ricky Saints-Ethan Page segment
- Todd’s favorite board games
- Is Shawn Stasiak a bit of a parallel to the Danhausen debut?
- Thoughts on Cody Rhodes’s run on top and Sami Zayn’s future in the WWE Title picture
- Elimination Chamber top ten moments
- Top crime-focused movies
- The best use of The Dogs faction members in AEW
- Who could actually benefit from being under the tutelage of Randy Orton?
- Is bloom off the rose of Paul Levesque’s booking with a recent string of events, or does he deserve grace due to injuries?
- How will AEW be affected by the Paramount-WBD merger possibility?
- Is NXT the worst booked show these days with the worst champions?
- Why do some people think TKO is going to meddle in WWE booking matters?
Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.