VIP PODCAST 3/5 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): AJ Styles potential AEW impact, Punk-Reigns, Vince sticking with WrestleMania name, Lynch, Drew-COVID, Paramount-WBD, NXT booking, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

A.J. Styles potential impact in AEW

Comparing Todd’s name to Wade’s name

Drew McIntyre’s view of what happened to his WWE role during COVID era

Top matches to go back and watch in a Time Machine pre-1970

Is Becky Lynch hurting her legacy with current role?

Why did Vince McMahon stick with “wrestle” in the name of WrestleMania?

Could WrestleMania 43 be forced to move next year due to Operation Epstein Fury?

What’s going on with Jade Cargill?

Wouldn’t it be worth it to WWE to lose some money on house shows to give wrestler more reps?

Difference between C.M. Punk’s material and Roman Reigns’s material when they stray outside of strict storylines in promos

NBA tanking and the NBA 65 game rule

Thoughts on subtle part of Ricky Saints-Ethan Page segment

Todd’s favorite board games

Is Shawn Stasiak a bit of a parallel to the Danhausen debut?

Thoughts on Cody Rhodes’s run on top and Sami Zayn’s future in the WWE Title picture

Elimination Chamber top ten moments

Top crime-focused movies

The best use of The Dogs faction members in AEW

Who could actually benefit from being under the tutelage of Randy Orton?

Is bloom off the rose of Paul Levesque’s booking with a recent string of events, or does he deserve grace due to injuries?

How will AEW be affected by the Paramount-WBD merger possibility?

Is NXT the worst booked show these days with the worst champions?

Why do some people think TKO is going to meddle in WWE booking matters?

Email: thefixmailbag@gmail.com

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com