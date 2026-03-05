TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (3/5): Nemeth vs. Slater, Sade vs. Black, Grace vs. Threat

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MARCH 5, 2026

ATLANTA, GA AT GATEWAY CENTER ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

-Show intro.

(1) ARIANNA GRACE (c)(w/Stacks) vs. JODY THREAT — TNA Knockouts Title match

Stars of the show “Mama June” and Lillian Garcia were shown at ringside. Tessa Blanchard, Victoria Crawford, and Mila Moore came to ringside before the match. Tessa sat in on commentary. She admitted to attacking Jody Threat last week. McKenzie Mitchell did the in-ring introductions. Grace attacked Jody before the bell.

Dani Luna showed up at ringside also. Stacks caused a distraction, allowing Grace to get the advantage. Grace gave Jody a spinning neckbreaker for a two count. Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside showed up on the ramp. Jody made a comeback with a flurry of offense. Indi Hartwell appeared at ringside. Jody dove onto Stacks. Grace brought out the cobra sock, but Jody got it away. Grace rolled up Jody and got the pin.

WINNER: Arianna Grace in 6:00.

TNA President Carlos Silva was going to hand the belt to Grace, but Stacks took it away and did it himself.

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match due to all of the distractions. I thought something would happen with all of the Knockouts at ringside, but it seemed more of a way to showcase that there are multiple contenders.)

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about Steve Maclin attacking Hannifan last week,

-Gia Miller interviewed Nic and Ryan Nemeth. Nic talked about facing Leon Slater for the X Division Title tonight. He talked up Slater, but said Slater isn’t him. Ryan hyped up Nic.

-The Concierge brought out The Elegance Brand. [c]

-The Concierge said that Ash wasn’t there tonight due to mental health reasons caused by the fans and Mickie James calling her a mark. Heather complained about people calling Ash a mark. She called the fans disrespectful and said Ash was her hero. M declared it was the Era of Elegance. Heather pointed out Mama June in the front row and said she couldn’t afford a ticket. Fans chanted for Mama June.

Heather and M confronted June and said she belonged at a food truck. ODB walked to ringside and said she was trying to sell meat at her food truck. Fans chanted for her. ODB said that the Elegance Brand was disrespecting her people. M and Heather called everyone there disgusting. ODB called them knockoffs. ODB attacked the Heather and M and kicked Mr. Elegance low. The cast of Mama June poured BBQ sauce on Heather and M. Heather and M slid around in the sauce.

-Matt and Jeff Hardy approached Leon Slater backstage. Slater thanked them for the mentorship. Matt said Leon earned everything he had. Jeff said they would watch his back. [c]

(2) RICH SWANN & BDE vs. BRIAN MYERS & BEAR BRONSON vs. SINNER & SAINT vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch)

This match was to decide a number one contender for the tag team titles. Swann and BDE got an early advantage. Dutch did a big dive over the top rope to the floor on the pile. The Hardys were shown watching the match backstage. Vincent gave Bronson a neckbreaker. Swann took on Sinnner and Saint. Sinner and Saint made a comeback on Swann. BDE got offense on Sinner and Saint. Everyone exchanged moves. Bronson gave BDE a tombstone and got the pin.

WINNERS: Bear Bronson & Brian Myers in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The match was all action. It made sense for The System to win to build their credibility since they have re-grouped.)

-Rosemary promo video. She spoke cryptically and had a list.

-Moose and Alisha Edwards walked to the ring for a promo. [c]

-Moose cut a promo on The System. Moose shouted out some of his former Atlanta Falcons teammates in the front row. Moose said starting next week, he would go through every member of The System, starting with Cedric Alexander in a street fight match. He said he would save Eddie Edwards for last.

Alisha took the mic and talked about standing behind The System the last two years, but she doesn’t recognize them anymore. She said she would stand side by side with Moose. Moose said he would beat up Eddie Edwards in front of his wife. He said like an old friend once said, “that’s just a fact of life.”

-The Injury Report featured Mustafa Ali, Mickie James, Leon Slater, and Nic Nemeth. [c]

-Rich Swann encouraged BDE and gave him advice. Trey Miguel also offered encouragement. The Great Hands walked in said that BDE blew it. Swann said it’s not worth it and he and BDE left. Jada Stone almost got into it with Tasha Steelz. Trey Miguel and the Great Hands exchanged words.

(3) MARA SADE vs. ELAYNA BLACK

Sade caught Black with a dropkick that sent her out of the ring. They fought on the outside. Back in the ring, Black had the upper hand. Sade made a comeback. Sade gave Black a crossbody block on the outside, which got the crowd chanting “TNA!” Sade gave Black a missile dropkick for a two count. Black gave Sade a kick to the head a Canadian Destroyer for a two count. The referee took a chair from Black. While he was distracted, Black pulled out brass knuckles from the turnbuckle. Black decked Sade and got the pin.

WINNER: Elayna Black in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An enjoyable match with two newer wrestlers that the fans are starting to get into. This is just the start of the feud, but I’m interested to see how it progresses. Both of these wrestlers have potential to break out of the pack.)

-AJ Francis said he was supposed to have a match tonight, but he ran someone out of the league (referencing Mance Warner). AJ called the Atlanta sports teams losers. The Hometown Man approached and defended his hometown. AJ and HTM brawled. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian was in the ring for a King’s Speech segment. Elijah was his guest. There were some audio problems. Frankie said he would rather walk over broken glass than walk with Elijah. Frankie talked about his accomplishments then said Elijah hasn’t won any titles. Elijah said he has closed the chapter on Mustafa Ali and is moving on. Frankie got in Elijah’s face. All of a sudden, AJ Francis and the Hometown Man showed up and were fighting on the ramp. AJ gave HTM a Down Payment into the crowd (likely plants). Elijah went over to help.

-Eric Young grabbed a camera man and snarled, “I hope you win” at Leon Slater. [c]

-Carlos Silva and Tommy Dreamer were sitting waiting for Rosemary. Rosemary transported in and replaced Dreamer. Silva and Rosemary signed her contract. They shook hands. Silva left. A person in a rabbit (or bear) suit appeared behind her. She said one down and six more to go. “To be continued” appeared on the screen.

(4) LEON SLATER (c) vs. NIC NEMETH (w/Ryan Nemeth) — TNA X Division Title match

Slater did a dive over the top rope onto Nic. Ryan interfered, which allowed Nic to get the Famouser on Slater for a two count. [c]

Slater gave Nic a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Slater gave Nic a Styles Clash. Nic got his knees up for a splash from Slater. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Nic put on a sleeper hold, but Slater escaped. Slater decked Ryan. Nic superkicked Slater and got a two count. Slater suplexed Nic from the top rope. Slater hit the Swanton 450 splash and got the clean pin.

WINNER: Leon Slater in 13:00.

Eric Young immediately attacked Slater and gave him a piledriver on the floor. Fans booed. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: This was really good and the fans were into it from beginning to end.)

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana was in the ring for a promo. He talked about Steve Maclin attacking Tom Hannifan last week. Santana called out Santino Marella so he could reinstate Maclin and let them fight. Daria Rae came out instead. She said that she runs this show. She said she agreed that Maclin should be reinstated, then she reinstated him.

Santino’s music played and he came out. He said that Santana and Maclin would fight for the title at Sacrifice. Santana vowed to fight Maclin next week. Hannifan pitched to highlights from earlier in the night. Hannifan said the company was enabling Maclin. Rehwoldt said Maclin was going to get his ass kicked. Hannifan and Rehwoldt were both upset as the show went off the air.