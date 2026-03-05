FREE PODCAST 3/5 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell talk about Raw, Triple H speaks, Rock appears from across the country, Cena makes more gay jokes, Jericho congratulates himself in third person, Raw rating, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Mar. 1, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring host PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discussed Raw from the night before, Triple H speaking, Rock appearing from across the country, John Cena making more gay jokes, Chris Jericho congratulating himself in third person, Raw’s rating, and more with live callers.
