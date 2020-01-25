VIP AUDIO 1/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Fiend signs strap match contract in blood, Big E oddly has help oiling up his body, Lacey gets emotional, final Rumble hype and final clues and hints of possible winners (23 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Smackdown start to finish including The Fiend signing the strap match contract in blood, Big E oddly has help oiling up his body, Lacey gets emotional talking about being a role model, John Morrison vs. Kofi Kingston, and more including the final Royal Rumble hype and final clues and hints regarding possible winners including dissecting Corey Graves comment about Kofi Kingston.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO