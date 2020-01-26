VIP AUDIO 1/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Jason Norris of Watch Wrestling London and Women Love Wrestling joins to talk about the celebration of women’s wrestling, the genesis of the project, how Jason recruited authors, more (63 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Royal Rumble preview with Sam Roberts

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Jason Norris joins to talk about the creation of and recruitment of contributors for his new book, “Women Love Wrestling: An Anthology on Professional Wrestling”. Rich and Jason discuss a few chapters that stood out in Rich’s first read through, including Deep Dive guest Jacqui Pratt’s “Separate but (un)Equal: The Rhetorics of Representation in Gender Segregated Professional Wrestling”, how male wrestling fans can be more welcoming to women as performers and fans in the arena, how wrestling promotions such as EVE have become a haven for watching women’s wrestling without stereotypes or bias, and what fans can learn from women in wrestling history. This is the first of several dives we’ll be doing on this book anthology, with the next to come featuring some of the authors as well as editor/creator Jason Norris.

From the Amazon page:

99.9% of professional wrestling books are written by men about male performers in a male-dominated business. This book aims to help correct the balance, giving a voice to women and fans of women’s wrestling, showing women in the ring are just as captivating to watch and that female fans are just as passionate.

Order the book HERE.

