VIP AUDIO 10/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (10-8-15) Keller & Mitchell interview Bob Backlund about the writing process of his autobiography, does he regret not turning heel after Hogan title loss, plus discussion on Backlund’s book highlights (67 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from Oct. 8, 2015 featuring interview guest Bob Backlund and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell. Backlund speaks about the decision to write his 480 page autobiography, what he wrote about that he wouldn’t have had he written the book decades ago, and the transition from him to Hulk Hogan. After phone connection issues cut the interview short about 40 minutes into the show, Mitchell analyzes one of the major turning points in Backlund’s career when Vince McMahon Sr. committed to him over the surprisingly strong draw as heel champion, Superstar Graham.

