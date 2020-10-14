VIP AUDIO 10/13 – WKH – The News: Previewing AEW Dynamite anniversary show, NXT on USA, Raw and SD draft ratings, tweak for next year, Omega’s sexual proposition on BTE gets YouTube’s attention (16 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including a preview of the AEW Dynamite anniversary show and NXT on USA, Raw and Smackdown draft episode ratings and a suggested tweak for next year’s Draft, Kenny Omega’s sexual proposition of Michael Nakazawa on BTE gets YouTube’s attention, and New Day put a positive spin on being separated.

