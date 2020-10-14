VIP AUDIO 10/13 – WKPWP Roundtable (AD-FREE): WWE Draft comprehensive overview with Keller, Stoup, Machado looking at winners, losers, fresh match-up options + VIP Aftershow (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP podcast hosts Javier Machado and Tom Stoup to present a comprehensive WWE Draft overview looking at winners and losers in the draft, a ton of fresh match-up options, the format of the draft presentation, and more.

In the “VIP Aftershow” exclusively for VIP members, they stick around to talk about whether one show got the better of the draft, and how the two rosters differ in terms of their immediate impact compared to the most room to improve. Also, they discuss the order of the draft and whether we can read into who went before whom, and maybe if some can turn it into an on-air gripe session or should be worried behind the scenes.

