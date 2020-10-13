VIP AUDIO 10/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Fear, Quartz, Fair, and Harkness discuss Effy’s Big Gay Brunch and assorted women’s matches from The Collective (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “My Head’s All Full of Scrambled Eggs.” This week, Emily Fear hosts a big gay brunchcast with Val Quartz, Meg Fair, and Hannah Harkness joining her to discuss Effy’s Big Gay Brunch and other women’s matches from The Collective weekend in Indiana, including Shimmer and For The Culture. Plus, ValPancakes checks in with a dispatch live from The Collective. And fun and games with Bridget Clark.

