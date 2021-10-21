SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/20 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (5/17/1992): Wade Keller & Dave Meltzer react to WCW War Games and hiring of Bill Watts as WCW Executive V.P. (47 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 47:00 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the May 17, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#156) hosted by John Arezzi. This show features guest analysts Wade Keller and Dave Meltzer, who react to WCW War Games and a big executive shake-up in WCW with Bill Watts being appointed as Executive Vice President, replacing Kip Frey.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO