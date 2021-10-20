SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 10/19 – WKH - The News: Smackdown's extra 30 probably cost them demo wins against Rampage, Bischoff reacts to Khan, WWE wrestler says he'll donate Crown Jewel payday, full review and analysis of NXT (39 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 38:56 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including why Smackdown’s extra 30 probably cost them demo wins against Rampage, exclusive details on minute-by-minute ebb and flow between Smackdown and Rampage, Eric Bischoff reacts to Tony Khan, poll results on who is looking better in the verbal battle between AEW and WWE, a WWE wrestler says he’ll donate Crown Jewel payday, plus a full review and analysis of NXT’s final hype for next week’s Halloween Havoc including more new stars being teased and developed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO