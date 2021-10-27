VIP AUDIO 10/26 – WKH – The News: Lance Archer comments on injury, Ciampa vs. Breakker on NXT, Michaels talks about no Triple H at NXT lately, week of key ratings comparisons and perspective, WWE 2022 PPV schedule, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Lance Archer commenting on landing hard on his head on Saturday on Dynamite, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker on NXT, Shawn Michaels talks about no Triple H at NXT lately, a week of key ratings comparisons and perspective from AEW and WWE, WWE 2022 PPV schedule released, and more.

