VIP AUDIO 10/27 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (11-18-2003): WrestleMania 20 speculation begins, will Austin return, Undertaker’s injury on PPV, ratings after brand split, HBK, TNA, WWE financials (23 min)

October 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from November 18, 2003 covering these topics: WrestleMania 20 speculation begins and will it include Champion vs. Champion format, will Steve Austin return, Undertaker’s injury on PPV, ratings after brand split, Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, TNA, WWE financials, and more.

