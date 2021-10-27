VIP AUDIO 10/27 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: Breaking news early edition with lengthy ROH hiatus analysis, reviews of Rampage & Dynamite, UFC review & preview (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In an early edition “breaking news” version of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

Breaking news analysis of ROH’s announcement that they’re taking a hiatus after (the aptly named) Final Battle and releasing all wrestlers of contractual obligations and planning to reboot with a new vision in early 2022. A look at ROH’s legacy, potential future, and a name-by-name look at where the roster of wrestlers could end up.

A review of AEW Rampage and AEW Dynamite including Cody being booed, MJF’s heel promo on Sammy Guevara, and more.

A look back at last weekend’s UFC and Bellator shows and a preview of this weekend’s numbered free UFC event.

