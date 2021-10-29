VIP AUDIO 10/28 – WKPWP – WWE Raw & Smackdown Post-Shows – 5 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (10-24-2016) Mick Foley-Charlotte-Sasha segment hyping Hell in a Cell, Heyman/Lesnar segment goes wrong, live callers (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special Thursday Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to two episodes from five years ago this week – one covering Raw and the other covering Smackdown.

In the first episode from Oct. 24, 2016, PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air and was joined by Pat McNeill a lot of callers to talk about Monday Night Raw including the final push for Hell in a Cell with a memorable Mick Foley segment with Charlotte and Sasha Banks and a show-closing angle with Seth Rollins getting powerbombed into the ring apron. Also, a debacle of a segment with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar, and more. They also discuss with a couple callers the announcement of the FloSlam pro wrestling streaming platform announcement today.

In the second episode from Oct. 25, 2016, Wade went live right after WWE Smackdown Live tonight and discussed what could be the among the lowest rated Smackdowns ever up against the NBA season starting on TNT and the start of the Cubs-Indians World Series. He talks with callers about A.J. Styles vs. Dean Ambrose with James Ellsworth at ringside, Becky Lynch’s return, prospects of a Shawn Michaels return to face Styles in San Antonio, Randy Orton’s apparent heel turn, and more.

