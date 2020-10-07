VIP AUDIO 10/6 – WKH – The News: Raw ratings and perspective, AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA previews, Hangman, new AEW Championship, Bucks pre-pay fines, the end of GLOW, Viking Raider Erik surgery, more (16 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: Raw ratings and perspective, AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA previews, Hangman Page vents, a new AEW Championship, the Young Bucks pre-pay fines, the end of GLOW, Viking Raider Erik surgery, and more.

