VIP AUDIO 10/6 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: AJPW Champion Carnival and NOAH’s N-1 Victory spotlighted. Zeus, Miyahara, Mochizuki, Shiozaki, Marufuji, Kiyomiya, more (70 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo to give you the rundown on the “other” two heavyweight tournaments going on in Japan right now – All Japan’s Champion Carnival and Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N-1 Victory. With the Carnival final taking place yesterday and the N-1 wrapping up with it’s final this weekend in Osaka, there’s much to discuss. Alan gives his top five matches and performers for each tournament, and goes through the strengths and weaknesses of both AJPW and NOAH right now. If the G1 isn’t enough Japanese tournament wrestling for you, then look no further! Check it out.

