VIP AUDIO 10/6 – WKPWP Wildcard Tuesday (AD-FREE): WWE No Mercy 2005 Post-PPV Roundtable with Batista vs. Guerrero + 10 Yrs Ago Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Cena-Nexus, PG, HIAC, more (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Flashback Tuesday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. First, the PWTorch VIP Post-PPV Roundable covering WWE No Mercy 2005 from 15 years ago this month headlined by Randy Orton & Bob Orton vs. Undertaker in a casket match and Batista vs. Eddie Guerrero for the World Hvt. Title, plus Animal & Heidenreich, Bobby Lashley, Christian, JBL, Rey Mysterio, and more.

Then a flashback to the Oct. 12, 2010 Tuesday Flagship. Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to talk s in-depth last night’s Raw, in particular the John Cena-Nexus follow-up. Also they take live calls on a variety of subjects including the PG rating hurting fan interest, Hell in a Cell being overused, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about TNA Bound for Glory and try to find a list of matches on the TNA website for the biggest PPV of the year just five days before the event.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO