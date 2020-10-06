VIP AUDIO 10/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot and Fear celebrate 15 years of Shimmer Women Athletes with a history lesson and viewing of their very first show (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Shimmer Like a Girl Should.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear dive into the history of the influential American promotion Shimmer Women Athletes. They trace their history from 2005 to the present, examining how they paved the way for Impact’s knockouts and WWE’s women’s revolution, and watch and discuss Shimmer Volume 1 from October 2005 featuring Mercedes Martinez, Beth Phoenix, Sara Del Rey, MsChif, and more.

