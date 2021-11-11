SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/10 – East Coast Cast #573 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss upcoming AEW Full Gear PPV including Punk and Kingston promo, full card run-down, predictions, Liv Morgan’s young fan base, more (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: The ECC guys are back with another week in wrestling talk! AEW Full Gear is this weekend and it dominated the conversation. C.M. Punk and Eddie Kingston had a classic, memorable promo exchange on AEW Rampage that had fans running to their pay-per-view providers. Some key aspects on what made the exchange between the two so standout. Cam runs down the Full Gear card and a few match predictions are made. Can Full Gear be a PPV of the year candidate? Why does Liv Morgan have such a strong connection with the younger fan base? Cam compares her to today’s top viewed YouTube artist, NBA YoungBoy. A quick word or two about Jon Moxley’s new book release. Live calls and more!

