PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/10 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE releases, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch feud, will Adam Page get crowned champion at AEW Full Gear, more (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Back with VIP, Trav and Rich talk whatever comes to mind. Another round of WWE firings saw nearly two dozen wrestlers released from their contracts. Speculation on whether COVID vaccines – or lack of vaccinations – played any part in the firing decisions. How long can Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch feud? Could their feud be blown off in a hair match? Can they sustain the momentum until WrestleMania? Does Adam Page get crowned champion at AEW Full Gear this weekend? A Brief Dynamite recap. Gamer talk, book talk, and emails.

