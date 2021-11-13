SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Meyers (AD-FREE): Reigns vs. Woods in main event, Survivor Series team implosion, Charlotte hits Becky with promo, Sami Zayn off SD Survivor Series team, more (104 min.)

Play Episode





Pause Episode





Mute/Unmute Episode





Rewind 10 Seconds



1x



Fast Forward 30 seconds

00:00

/



1:44:17

Share



Share







Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch Assistant Editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Mike Meyers to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the Smackdown Survivor Series team dissension in the women’s division, pros and cons of added stipulation to Reigns vs. Woods, analysis of Ridge Holland’s WWE potential, lack of main event depth across the show, and more. Enjoy!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO