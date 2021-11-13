VIP AUDIO 11/12 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: The early career of Eddie Kingston and how it plays into the CM Punk storyline. Chikara, CZW, IWA Mid-South, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by independent wrestling experts Mike Falcone and Travis McNeill for a look back at the golden era of the indies and, specifically, the early days of Eddie Kingston. Yes indeed, the King of Diamonds is the man of the moment following the amazing Players Tribune article about his life and career and as we get set for his biggest match against CM Punk at Full Gear. Due to the nature of the storyline, Eddie’s early career has come into focus as a central reason for the friction between him and Punk. Alan, Mike, and Travis recant what the indy scene was like in those days, and how much of what we’re seeing on TV is rooted in reality. Chikara, IWA Mid-South, CZW, Smart Mark Video, Chris Hero, and so much more discussed in a show which hopefully will be very interesting listening for those fans who weren’t around at the time.

