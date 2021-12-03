VIP AUDIO 12/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: Cody-Brandi-Andrade flaming table spot, Dynamite viewership concerns, Punk-MJF, NXT WarGames preview (48 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

A full rundown of last night’s AEW Dynamite including thoughts on the drop in viewership to the lowest level for a Wednesday night Dynamite since May, the latest C.M. Punk-MJF segment, Bryan Danielson leaning much more into being a heel, the Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade finish with Brandi Rhodes involved, and more.

A review of NXT 2.0 including more characters being developed and a Johnny Gargano vs. Bron Breaker main event.

A preview of the NXT WarGames card.

